MUMBAI, July 31 The Indian rupee was higher in opening trades on Tuesday as gains in Asian shares and a stable euro boosted the local unit.

At 9.02 a.m., the partially convertible unit was at 55.46/48 to a dollar as against 55.5850/5950 last close.

Traders said the rupee will take further cues from the central bank's rate decision, due at 0530GMT. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)