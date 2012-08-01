MUMBAI Aug 1 The Indian rupee was lower in opening trades on Wednesday, taking cues from negative regional stocks, with the market awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

At 9.01 a.m., the rupee was at 55.68/72 to a dollar as against 55.6450/6550 last close.

