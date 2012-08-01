* Rupee recovers; oil-related dollar demand wanes
* Fed, ECB policy decisions key for rupee direction
* Traders wait for financial reforms after finmin appointed
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 1 The Indian rupee strengthened on
Wednesday as oil-related dollar demand waned at the start of the
month while custodian banks were spotted selling dollars in a
session marked by caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting.
Data confirming India's trade deficit narrowed in June
helped ease some of the concerns about the current account
deficit that are weighing on the rupee, though the immediate
impact on Wednesday was muted.
To build momentum for the rupee, investors would need to see
fiscal measures from the government, including action to attract
foreign investment, analysts said.
P. Chidambaram appointment on Tuesday as India's new finance
minister was seen as encouraging, given his reformist image, but
he will face a skeptical investment audience.
"It is the government as a whole which is responsible for
the lack of reforms," said N.S.S. Mani, chief forex dealer at
State Bank of Travancore.
"So though Mr. Chidambaram may initiate the process of
reforms, whether or not it will be implemented, one has to wait
and see. I'm not too confident and don't think the market is too
hopeful either."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.47/48
p er dollar, stronger than its close of 55.6450/6550 on Tuesday.
The unit moved in a wide band of 55.43 to 55.76 during the
day.
Oil importers largely remained absent on Wednesday,
following a traditional pattern in which they tend to accelerate
their dollar purchases only towards the end of the month, closer
to the time when they need to meet their commitments.
Traders also spotted around $300 million dollar sales by
some custodian banks, most in the morning session.
The euro steadied ahead of the Federal Reserve
meeting later in the day. Analysts expect the U.S. central bank
to stop short of announcing aggressive measures to tackle a weak
U.S. economy, but to signal its readiness to act.
Meanwhile, investors are gearing up for possible European
Central Bank action on Thursday to tackle the region's debt
crisis, but they are also mindful of the risk of disappointment.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 55.78, while the three-month was at 56.46.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 55.79,
with a total traded volume of around $3.4 billion.
