MUMBAI Aug 2 The Indian rupee weakened on
Thursday in quiet trading after the Federal Reserve refrained
from new U.S. monetary stimulus, denting hopes for gains in
global risk assets.
The focus shifted to the European Central meeting later in
the day. President Mario Draghi boosted investor hopes last week
by pledging to do everything necessary to preserve the euro, and
any signs he overplayed his hands could lead to widespread
disappointment.
In India, investors await fiscal reforms from the government
after pro-market P. Chidambaram took over as the finance
minister earlier this week.
However, expectations are being kept in check, especially
after the weather office announced rains during the monsoon
season remained below average, leading to worries about food
inflation and about the impact on rural consumption.
"I think markets have a fair bit of hope pinned on
Chidambaram," said Rajeev Mahrotri, head of trading at IndusInd
Bank.
"But monsoons and fiscal overshoot are beyond him. They will
hurt the economy a fair bit, and add to that Europe and a
slowing U.S., and things don't look pretty. I expect INR to
underperform.," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.84/85 per
dollar, weaker than its Wednesday's close 55.47/48.
Traders cited low volumes ahead of the ECB meeting, as they
spent the session mainly tracking the euro movements.
ECB action would come after the Fed stopped short of action
on Wednesday, though it signaled more strongly that further bond
buying could be in store.
India's main BSE index fell 0.2 percent.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 56.19 while the three-month were at 56.88.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange closed at around 56.1150
with a total traded volume of $2.9 billion.
