* Indian rupee posts biggest daily percentage gain since
July 26
* Fin Min Chidambaram says to unveil path to fiscal
consolidation
* USD demand from oil refiners caps rupee gains
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 6 The Indian rupee rose to near a
one-week high on Monday, catching up to a global risk rally
following improving U.S. jobs data, while a promise from the
finance minister to unveil fiscal consolidation steps sparked
cautious hope.
While the rupee will continue to take cues from global risk
sentiment, investors will closely watch how the government
tackles needed fiscal measures such as raising diesel prices or
attracting foreign investment.
Recently-appointed Finance Minister P.Chidambaram sparked a
bit of optimism on Monday after saying he would shortly unveil a
path of fiscal consolidation, while undertaking a review of tax
provisions.
The government's move this year to retroactively tax foreign
investors had drawn widespread flak, leading the country to
water down some provisions and postpone its implementation by a
year.
"The market has taken a positive note of Chidambaram's
statement. The government has no choice now but to act as it is
facing credibility issues," said Subramanian Sharma, director at
Greenback Forex.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.52/53
per dollar as per the SBI closing rate versus
its previous close of 55.75/76. That was its biggest daily
percentage rise since July 26.
The rupee initially tracked a rally in global risk assets
that sent the currency to a session high of 55.23 against the
dollar after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased concerns
about global growth.
However, the rupee lost some of its momentum on sustained
dollar demand from oil refiners, while the euro zone's debt woes
remains a key thorn, leading the euro to retreat on
Monday from its previous session's gains.
"We are waiting for a trigger for the rupee. If it rises to
54.20 to a dollar, we may see a further rally as stop losses
will get triggered and exporters, who were holding back, sell."
Signs the government will implement major policy reforms
could spark gains in the domestic currency, which just in late
June had dropped to a record low of 57.32 against the dollar.
Some analysts are already warning the rupee's may fail to
gain too much.
"The INR's sensitivity to global factors has increased and
it will take time before the improvement in the current account
cycle has a stabilizing influence on INR," Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch wrote in a note on Monday.
The bank reiterated its forecast of 57 to the dollar by the
end of September.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 55.82, while the three-month was at 56.48.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 55.71
with the total traded volume at around $3.7 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)