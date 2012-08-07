* Rupee gains for third successive session
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 7The Indian rupee rose to a
three-week high on Tuesday, extending gains for a third
consecutive session on the back of a more favourable global risk
environment and large dollar sales by domestic companies.
Traders also cited cautious optimism after newly-appointed
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram signalled on Monday his intent
to push pro-investor policies and undertake fiscal reforms,
though most said they would wait for actual action.
"The rupee would need very concrete measures to appreciate
beyond 54-53.50 to the dollar. Investors will not buy in unless
they see concrete action," said Naveen Mathur, associate
director, currencies & commodities, Angel Broking.
"The high probability is for the rupee to trade in range
with a depriciation bias."
The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.0650/0750 per dollar as per the SBI closing rate
versus its previous close of 55.52/53.
During the session, the rupee rose to as high as 55.07 in
the session, its strongest against the dollar since July 18.
Global risk sentiment continued to remain favourable with the
euro climbing to a near one-month high against the
dollar, supported by expectations the European Central Bank will
act soon to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
India's benchmark BSE index rose at one point to its
highest since April 3, before ending up 1.1 percent.
Dealers said large corporate flows during the session also
helped the rupee gain. A foreign telecom company was estimated
to have sold about $180-$190 million, while a large engineering
company was also a large dollar seller.
Whether the rupee can sustain gains would largely depend on
global risk factors, as well as on whether the government can
deliver on its talk.
"Overall, we view the Finance Minister's statements as
positive and a promise that decision-making is set to
accelerate. However, it is too early to rejoice. The government
now has to walk the walk," Nomura said in a note on Tuesday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 55.33, while the three-month was at 55.97.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 55.26
with the total traded volume at around $4.2 billion.
