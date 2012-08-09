MUMBAI Aug 9 The Indian rupee rose on Thursday
tracking continued gains in Asian emerging currencies and other
risk assets, but an unexpected slump in domestic industrial
output capped gains by reinforcing concerns about domestic
growth.
Data released showed India's factory output contracted 1.8
percent in June, adding to pressure on new Finance Minister
Palaniappan Chidambaram to move quickly with fiscal reforms or
other measures to attract foreign investment.
The data comes on the back of several brokerage downgrades
on India's economic growth, including from Citigroup. Private
economists have now pegged back their 2012/13 GDP forecast to
about 5.5 percent, below the central bank's most recent outlook
of 6.5 percent.
Moses Harding, head of asset-liability management at
IndusInd Bank, however, said the general weakness in the global
dollar will help support the rupee.
"IIP print was not a surprise; data was expected to be weak.
As of now, weak USD against major currencies and mild bullish
undertone on domestic stock market will support rupee," said
Harding.
He expects the rupee to trade in a 54.95-55.45 range in the
near term.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.27/28
per dollar as per the SBI closing rate versus
its previous close of 55.42/43. It fell to as low 55.0450 in
early trades.
To sustain gains in the rupee, the government would need to
show concrete action to pare down a fiscal deficit projected at
5.1 percent for the fiscal year ending in March 2013, or open up
key sectors such as retail or aviation, traders said.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 55. 5 5, while the three-month was at 56. 2 2.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 55.42
with the total traded volume at around $4 . 2 billion.
