* July inflation eases to 6.87 percent, near 3-year low
* RBI's Subbarao says inflation remains too high
* Data for July shows trade gap widens to $15.5 billion
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 14 The Indian rupee fell on Tuesday
to its lowest in more than a week after a rise in July core
inflation tempered expectations for an interest rate cut, while
a widening trade deficit highlighted the woes facing the local
currency.
Core inflation was estimated to have risen 5.44 percent in
July from 4.9 percent in June, which helped offset the impact
from the unexpected fall in the wholesale price index to a near
three-year low.
Hopes for rate cuts that would revive an economy growing at
its slowest in nearly a decade were also dented after Reserve
Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Monday warned
inflation remained too high for comfort.
Subbarao also continued to prod the government to lower its
borrowing, a week after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram called
interest rates too high, which many investors interpreted as a
hint to the central bank to cut rates.
"The rupee opened with some weakness following hawkish
comments from the RBI Governor overnight. Dollar bids from oil
companies kept the rupee on a weak note in spite of better
inflation numbers," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a forex dealer
with state-run Andhra Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.65/66
per dollar as per the SBI closing rate versus
its previous close of 55.34/35. It fell to an intraday low of
55.7850, its lowest since August 3.
Indian financial markets are closed for a national holiday
on Wednesday.
Analysts say the rupee is unlikely to experience a sustained
rebound unless economic indicators point to a turnaround or the
government announces major fiscal reforms.
The current account deficit remains a particular source of
concern, with worries amplified on Tuesday after provisional
data showed the trade deficit widened to $15.5 billion in July
from $10.1 billion a month earlier.
Global risk factors will also be key, with the euro
dipping on Tuesday after data showed the euro zone economy
contracted by 0.2 percent during the second quarter while a key
German economic survey came in worse than expected.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were trading at 55. 9 3, while the three-month was at 56. 6 0.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange, all closed at around
55.8475 with the total traded volume at around $4 billion.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)