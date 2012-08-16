BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 16 The Indian rupee fell below 56 to the dollar to its lowest in nearly two weeks, tracking global gains in the dollar as upbeat U.S. data cooled expectations of monetary easing.
At 9.45 a.m. local time, the rupee was at 56.00/02 to the dollar compared to its Tuesday close of 55.65/66. It fell to a low of 56.0250 during the session, a level last seen on Aug 3. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: