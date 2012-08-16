MUMBAI Aug 16 The Indian rupee fell below 56 to the dollar to its lowest in nearly two weeks, tracking global gains in the dollar as upbeat U.S. data cooled expectations of monetary easing.

At 9.45 a.m. local time, the rupee was at 56.00/02 to the dollar compared to its Tuesday close of 55.65/66. It fell to a low of 56.0250 during the session, a level last seen on Aug 3. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)