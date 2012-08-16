* Large corporates sold around $200-$250 mln in session -
dealers
* PM says will leave "no stone unturned" to bring in fresh
money
* Net long positions on USD/INR rise - Reuters poll
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 16 The Indian rupee fell to a
two-week low on Thursday, aligning with a surge in the global
dollar, with losses pruned by dollar selling by large corporates
at higher levels.
The global dollar extended a rally begun earlier in the week
after strong retail sales data led some analysts to suggest that
any slowdown in U.S. growth may be temporary.
Dealers said that a large petrochemical company and an
engineering company sold $200-$250 million in the session,
helping offset some losses.
Local stocks were largely in range, ending 0.4 percent
lower, failing to provide any support to the rupee. A widening
of India's trade gap has raised concerns about the current
account deficit even as the government grapples with a yawning
fiscal gap.
Global crude prices have also been on the boil rising to
near three-month highs as geo political tensions rose in the
Middle East threatening supply disruptions.
"We expect the rupee to remain under pressure. Crude oil
prices have moved up and there has been demand from oil
companies. Inflation is lower but not at a level where RBI would
be comfortable," said Ashok Mittal, chief executive, Emkay
Commotrade.
He expects the rupee to trade in 55-57 range to the dollar
in the next one month.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.75/76
per dollar as per the SBI closing rate versus
its previous close of 55.65/66. It fell to an intraday low of
56.04, its lowest since Aug. 3.
Net long positions on the USD/INR rose to 0.34 as on Aug. 16
as against 0.10 in the previous period, as per a Reuters poll,
showing a rise in bearish bets on the rupee.
Cautious investors have been waiting for definite action
from the government on reform measures, though there has been no
shortage of rhetoric.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said that the
government would "leave no stone unturned" to bring in fresh
money, in an allusion to tax measures that scared foreign
investors earlier this year.
The non-deliverable forward premiums rose in the
session over previous close, though they were below New York
closing levels.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were trading at 56. 1 1, while the three-month was at 56.79.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange, all closed at around 55.91
with the total traded volume at around $3 . 7 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)