* Share, euro gains help rupee strengthen
* Rupee gains to highest since Aug 13
* Banks strike on Wedns. may hit volumes
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 21 The Indian rupee strengthened to
its highest level in more than a week on Tuesday, tracking gains
in domestic shares and the euro, while the lack of large dollar
demand from oil firms also helped.
The rupee has been largely range-bound in August, given the
absence of significant domestic triggers, with global risk
factors having a bigger impact.
At home, the government has yet to announce any meaningful
fiscal reforms or other action to attract foreign investments,
while data continues to signal a slowing economy but high
inflationary pressures.
India said on Tuesday July annual consumer price inflation
slowed slightly in July to 9.86 percent, but a drought in parts
of the country pushed food prices higher.
"Selling from custodian banks tracking equities and the
positive euro helped the rupee today. I expect a range of 55.35
to 55.75 tomorrow," said Vikas Chittiprolu, a senior foreign
exchange dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.5650/5750 per dollar, after touching 55.4550, its strongest
since Aug. 13 and above its close of 55.73/74 on Friday.
Gains tracked an improvement in risk demand that sent the
benchmark BSE index up 1.1 percent to its highest close
in five months as Infosys rose after a U.S. court
dismissed a lawsuit from an employee, while consumer good stocks
gained on signs of improving rainfalls.
The euro rose to a near two-week high against the dollar and
a six-week peak versus the yen on Tuesday, lifted by renewed
talk the European Central Bank could take strong action to ease
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
Volumes on Wednesday could be particularly low, traders
warned, after unions called for one million banking employees to
start a two-day strike, though trading is unlikely to be
completely halted..
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange, all closed at around 55.58
with the total traded volume at around $3 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)