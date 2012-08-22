* Some dollar supplies with foreign banks helps rupee
* Euro hold near 7-wk highs, aiding sentiment
* Bank strike hits volumes, to continue on Thurs
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 22 The Indian rupee rose marginally
on Wednesday in lacklustre trade as a nationwide bank strike
affected volumes, b ut small dollar sales from some foreign banks
and a steady euro help the local unit notch up some gains.
Bank transactions and some market operations were hit after
about one million bank employees began a two-day strike to
protest against reforms that will give investors more clout in
the tightly controlled sector.
Dealers said the euro, which remained near seven-week
highs, helped rupee sentiment given continued expectations euro
zone policy makers are readying action to stem the debt crisis.
"Nationalised banks stayed away but volumes have been
reasonable. There were some good supplies from foreign banks.
Tomorrow again the strike continues, so supplies would be key in
keeping the market active," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed
income and forex and First Rand Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.4950/5050 per dollar versus the SBI closing rate of
55.5650/5750 on Tuesday.
State Bank of India, one of the biggest players in
the domestic currency market, did not execute trades due to the
strike, removing a big chunk of volumes from the market,
according to market sources.
Traders broadly expect a range of 55.40 to 55.75 on the pair
for the rest of the week.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 55.80 while the three-month were at 56.49.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were around 55.50, at a
total traded volume of $3.8 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)