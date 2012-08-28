* Rupee ends at 55.6650/6750 vs previous 55.69/70 close
* State-run power utility likely sold $250 mln-dealers
* Euro gains after ECB's Draghi to skip Jackson Hole
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 28 The Indian rupee ended almost
unchanged on Tuesday, snapping a two-day losing streak as gains
in the euro provided support, although worries about a slowing
domestic economy continued to weigh on the currency.
India is expected to post April-June growth of 5.3 percent
on Friday, matching the rate of the previous quarter and marking
the deepest slump for nine years.
The currency's domestic concerns have been amplified as
opposition parties have kept parliament in limbo over the
controversial coal block allocations to private companies.
"If the GDP data prints below 5 percent, there may be some
immediate depreciation pressure on the rupee," said M.
Natarajan, head of treasury of Scotiabank in Mumbai.
"However, if the equity markets subsequently start building
in rate cut hopes, the rupee may gain to sub-55 levels."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.6650/6750 per
dollar as per the SBI closing rate, compared to
its 55.69/70 close on Monday, snapping two sessions of losses.
The rupee also found some support from dollar sales by a
state-run power utility, which dealers estimated at $250
million.
The local currency also recovered from a session low of
55.8850 after the euro rose in afternoon trading on bets
the European Central Bank would take decisive action to tackle
the debt crisis in coming weeks.
The expectations were raised after the central bank said
President Mario Draghi would skip the Federal Reserve's Jackson
Hole meeting this week because of work.
Onshore forwards saw continued paying on importer covering
and corporates loan hedging. However, the inversion in the
forwards curve has declined as RBI has stayed away from any
forward market interventions and as the liquidity deficit has
eased, dealers said.
The annualised premium rate rose to 6.18 percent from 6.12
percent.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 55.98 while the three-month was at 56.65.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around
55.6725, w i th a total traded volume at $4.9 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)