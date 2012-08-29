* Rupee closed at 55.6250/6350 vs previous 55.6650/6750
* USD/INR may rise to 56 if GDP below 5 pct-Westpac
* State-run power finance firm sold around $250 mln-dealers
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 29 The Indian rupee posted a slight
gain on Wednesday, continuing its range-bound trading ahead of
economic growth data on Friday, while end-of-month oil-related
dollar buying was offset by corporate selling of greenbacks.
On Friday India will report April-June gross domestic
product data, which is expected to show the economy remains in
its deepest slump in nine years.
The data comes during a time when the rupee 1-month implied
volatility has been trading at near three-month lows. The
relative calm could change given worries growth would fall below
5 percent, even as inflationary pressures remain.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on
Tuesday inflation remained too high and needs to fall further or
risk more damage to the economy.
"A sub-5 percent reading would see INR hit and USD/INR would
probe back above 56 in my view," said Jonathan Cavenagh,
currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp.
"However, how much follow through remains questionable given
that Bernanke speaks later that day and the market may be
reluctant to take a strong view on USD/Asia pairs ahead of this
speech."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.6250/6350 per
dollar as per the SBI closing rate, compared to
its 55.6650/6750 close on Tuesday.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will give a speech on
Friday at the Jackson Hole gathering amid growing hopes for a
new asset purchase programme that could push up emerging market
currencies at the expense of the dollar.
The rupee also found support after the euro's gained.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi wrote a newspaper
opinion piece arguing the central bank needs to employ
"exceptional measures" at times to ensure effective monetary
policy but will act within its mandate for price stability.
In the lead-up to GDP, currency markets are expected to
remain range-bound, with some corporate selling of dollars seen
in recent sessions.
A state-run power finance company sold around $250 million
in the session, dealers said.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 55.99 while the three-month was at 56.66.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 55.94,
w i th a total traded volume at $5.4 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)