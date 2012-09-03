* Labor Day holiday in US dents rupee trading volumes
* GAAR deferment possibility helps rupee rise to over 1-wk
high
* Stocks give up gains in late trade; hurts rupee
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 3 The Indian rupee was little
changed on Monday as weak local shares offset the positive
sentiment after a government advisory panel proposed defering
the implementation of a controversial set of rules on tax
avoidance until 2016.
The rupee rose to its highest in more than a week in opening
trades on the back of the GAAR deferment proposal. However,
shares gave up gains to close weaker on the day, dragging the
rupee off its peak.
The pair was stuck in a range of 55.41 to 55.60 per dollar
as trading activity was muted as U.S. markets were closed for
the Labor Day holiday.
"It is a U.S. holiday so our market was very dull.
Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole didn't have any clear message
on any policy matters, so not much impact on the USD/INR," said
Uday Bhatt, a dealer with UCO Bank.
"I think the rupee would continue to be range-bound between
55.30 to 55.80 per dollar this week," he added.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday left the
door wide open to a further easing of monetary policy, saying
the stagnation in the U.S. labor market was a "grave concern,"
but he stopped short of providing a clear signal of imminent
action.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.53/54
per dollar, as per the SBI closing rate, little
weaker compared to its previous close of 55.52/53.
Shares fell as investors discounted deferment of
proposed anti-tax avoidance rules, choosing to concentrate on
macroeconomic woes like the fiscal and trade deficits.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 55.80, while the three-month was at 56.42.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 55.70,
with a total traded volume of around $3.4 billion.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)