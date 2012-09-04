* Dollar demand from oil firms weighs
* Share gains in late trade helps prevent further weakness
* Rupee seen between 55-56/dollar for the week-trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 4 The Indian rupee closed weaker
for a second straight session on Tuesday, after hitting its
highest level in over a week e a rlier in the session, weighed
down by dollar demand from oil refiners amid lack of any major
dollar supplies.
Traders said the Labor Day holiday in the United States on
Monday reduced dollar supplies in the local market, weakening
the rupee in spite of small demand from oil companies, the
largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market.
"Oil companies were buying dollars in late trade which
pulled the rupee down. The euro was strong, but didn't break any
key levels, so the rupee weakened gradually," said Ashish Barua,
a senior forex dealer with IndusInd Bank.
"Yesterday being a New York holiday the inward dollars flows
were also lower and there were also some big outflows which
hurt. I expect the rupee to remain between 55-56 per dollar for
the rest of the week, with exporters coming in to sell and help
pre v ent any abrupt depreciation."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.65/66
p er dollar compared to 55.53/54 at Monday's close. The unit rose
to 55.37 in opening deals, its strongest since Aug. 24.
The euro rose versus the dollar on optimism the European
Central Bank will unveil a plan to tackle the region's debt
crisis this week, although gains were capped by concerns the
plan may lack detail.
Traders said they would now await the actual outcome of the
ECB meeting on Thursday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 55.95, while the three-month were trading at 56.55.
In the onshore forwards market, the one-month premium shot
up to 36.25 basis points versus its previous close of 33.75 bps
due to the lack of dollar supply.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around
55.8450 with a total traded volume of around $3.5 billion.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)