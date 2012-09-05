* Exporters come in to sell dollars; prevent further decline
* Losses in the euro, shares push rupee to 3-week low
* ECB policy meeting outcome on Thursday key to risk
sentiment
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 5 The Indian rupee dipped to its
lowest level in three weeks on Wednesday, weighed down by losses
in domestic stocks and the euro, on skepticism about the
European Central Bank's ability to unveil a concrete plan to
help debt-laden euro zone economies.
The euro had been rallying on hopes of some concrete steps
from the ECB after its meeting on Thursday, but closer to the
date investors grew cautious and preferred to cut back on their
long positions on the single currency.
A bout of risk aversion was seen across regional share
markets as investors traded nervously ahead of the ECB meeting
and the U.S. jobs report.
"Market is skeptical of the ECB's bond-buying plan, but any
positive move from (ECB President) Draghi will help risk
sentiment," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a foreign exchange
dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
"There was oil demand also seen today along with the risk
aversion globally, which hurt the rupee," he added.
Oil refiners are the largest buyers of dollars in the
domestic currency market.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.9050/9150 per dollar, 0.46 percent weaker than its close of
55.65/66 on Tuesday. The unit dropped to as low as 55.9575
during the day, its weakest since Aug. 16.
The euro dropped on the back of growing scepticism among
investors but losses were limited as some still bet the ECB
would announce details of a bond-buying programme to lower
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
Traders said dollar sales by exporters around 55.95 levels
helped the rupee recover some ground. However, a fall below that
level was likely this week if the ECB disappoints, they added.
The one-month onshore forward premium dropped to 34.25 bps
versus its previous close of 36.25, while the one-year premium
eased slightly to 335.50 bps against 337.75 bps on Tuesday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forwards were at
56.27, while the three-month was at 56.90, reflecting a bearish
near-term outlook.
Traders said the rupee was likely to hold in a 55.75 to
56.25 band on Thursday, the ECB meeting outcome being the key.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 56.12
with a total traded volume at around $3.08 billion.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)