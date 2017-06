MUMBAI, Sept 28 Indian federal bond yields fell in early trades, while the rupee rose to a near five-month high on Friday after the government stuck to its fiscal second half borrowing and said it will not borrow more via bonds in the current year.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 5 basis points to 8.11 percent.

The rupee rose to a high of 52.55, a level not seen since May 1. It was trading at 52.70/71 in recent trades versus 53.01/02 last close. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)