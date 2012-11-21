* Rupee ends at 55.11/12 per dlr vs 55.0950/1050 on Tuesday
* Dollar demand from oil firms hurts rupee in early trade
* Rupee could recover to 54-54.50 in near-term - IndusInd
Bank exec
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 21 The Indian rupee retreated from
more than two-month lows hit early on Wednesday to close little
changed as custodian banks stepped in to sell the greenback
following late gains in the domestic share market.
Persistent dollar demand from oil refiners, the largest
buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, hurt the
rupee during the day.
The euro's losses following the lack of an agreement between
international lenders on the next tranche of loans to Greece
also weighed on the local unit.
"I think we will get close to 56 in the near-term, but it
can be a sell there for some move down towards 54-54.50," said
Rajeev Mahrotri, head of forex and debt trading at IndusInd
Bank.
"But I see the USD/INR break past 56 by March 2013 as
exports and the global economy will continue to disappoint. I am
not bearish on the rupee, but I think 52-52.50 is a base, while
the upper end will take it close to 57-58 levels."
India's main share index closed up 0.7 percent, its
biggest daily percentage gain in almost three weeks as private
sector banks such as ICICI Bank rose on value-buying.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.11/12
per dollar compared with 55.0950/1050 at Tuesday's close.
Traders said they would now focus on the winter session of
parliament due to begin on Thursday, amid worries about the
government's ability to contain the fiscal deficit at 5.3
percent of the gross domestic product for fiscal 2012/13.
Though the impact of any resolve shown by the government in
shoring up its finances will be felt more immediately on the
stock market, the rupee is likely to also benefit. The unit has
shed 6.9 percent since its six-month high hit in early October.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards market, the
one-month contract was at 55.39, while the three-month was at
55.97.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 55.15
with a total traded volume of $4.97 billion.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)