* Rupee ends at 54.77/78 per dollar vs 54.26/27 on Fri
* Pair seen moving in 54.05 to 54.75 band this week-trader
* Any developments on FDI in multi-brand retail key for
direction
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Dec 3 The Indian rupee snapped a
three-day winning streak on Monday as importers, including oil
and gold firms pumped up dollar purchases, while weak domestic
shares failed to offer much respite.
Traders said there was heavy dollar demand from oil firms,
the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market,
in opening trade and present intermittently through the day.
"There was demand from gold and oil importers along with
stops getting triggered," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior
foreign exchange dealer with state-run Andhra Bank, referring to
stop-losses in the dollar.
"The pair is likely to trade choppy keeping an ear out for
news/views/rumours on FDI in multi-brand retail discussions. The
pair may broadly hold in a 54.05 to 54.75 range this week," he
added.
The government bowed to intense opposition pressure and
agreed last Thursday to a vote on its decision to let foreign
supermarkets set up shop in India, taking a major step towards
ending a deadlock that has paralysed parliament for days.
The debate will begin on Tuesday in the lower house, with
voting likely the next day, members of parliament told
reporters. A vote will also take place in the upper house.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.77/78
per dollar, 0.9 percent weaker than its Friday's close of
54.26/27.
India's main indexes fell on Monday, retreating from
19-month highs, as recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank
were hit by profit-taking on worries over parliament's
impending vote on foreign direct investment.
Traders said the euro's gains versus the dollar, however,
helped limit further falls in the domestic unit.
The euro rose to a six-week high against the dollar on
Monday as investors unwound short bets on falling peripheral
euro zone bond yields and on signs Germany may be open to a
Greek debt write-down.
In the offshore non-deliverable market, the one-month
contract was at 55.06 while the three-month was at 55.59.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
54.90 with a total traded volume of $5.87 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)