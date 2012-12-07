* Rupee ends at 54.47/48 per dollar vs 54.1350/1450 on
Thursday
* Govt says to take up reform bills in parliament next week
* INR falls for fifth week in six, down 0.4 pct
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 7 The Indian rupee fell on Friday,
snapping three sessions of gains, dragged by the euro's
weakness, but dealers said that the local currency may gain if
the government can push through more reforms in parliament next
week.
The government expectedly won the vote on foreign investment
in retail in the upper house of parliament on Friday. Bolstered
by the win, the government said it will bring more financial
sector reform bills next week in parliament.
Dealers expect the rupee to gain more if the government
pushes through reform proposals like allowing foreign direct
investment in the pension sector and raising the limit for
insurance.
However, the twin deficits, on the fiscal and current
account, may continue to be a drag.
"The positives from reforms have been factored in the rupee
rally into 54.10, but fundamental concerns from the widening
trade gap and high dependence on short-term capital flows will
weigh against it," said Moses Harding, head of asset-liability
management at IndusInd Bank.
"There will be bunched-up demand into month/year end. FIIs
(foreign institutional investors) also may be in exit mode ahead
of the financial year-end, gaining from both underlying equity
assets and the exchange rate."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.47/48
per dollar, 0.6 percent weaker than its close of 54.1350/1450 on
Thursday. For the week, the rupee fell 0.4 percent, a fifth week
of fall in six.
Sentiment toward the Indian rupee improved over the past two
weeks and net short positions on the unit fell by over
two-thirds, a Reuters forex positioning poll on Thursday showed.
The euro fell to a nine-day low against the dollar on Friday
after the Bundesbank slashed its growth outlook for Germany,
with the single currency at risk of more losses on prospects of
a euro zone rate cut.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.78, while the three-month was at
55.30.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 54.71 with a total traded volume of $5.4 billion.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)