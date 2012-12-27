* USD/INR ends at 54.93/94 vs 54.8350/8450 close on
Wednesday
* Prime Minister says 8 pct average growth for five-year
plan 'ambitious'
* USD buy by oil refiners also hurts rupee
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 27 The Indian rupee fell after two
sessions of gains on Thursday, tracking lower stocks and as oil
refiners bought dollars, with the local currency headed to end
the year with losses.
Concerns about slowing growth continue to dog the rupee's
fortunes with policy makers raising doubts about whether the
once red-hot economy can even muster an 8 percent average
growth.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dubbed a five-year plan for
average growth of 8 percent "ambitious" and warned that
business-as-usual policies won't deliver higher growth.
The rupee's outlook over the next few days could be
determined by global currency movements as efforts to solve the
so-called U.S. "fiscal cliff" are expected to continue, although
the unit could see some support from dollar sales by exporters.
"We might see some (dollar) sales in the last two days as
some bunched up EEFC funds are likely to hit the market," said
Hari Chandramgathan, chief forex dealer at South Indian Bank,
referring to dollars that exporters park in designated accounts.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.93/94
per dollar versus its Wednesday close of 54.8350/8450. It traded
in a 54.72-54.9850 range in the session.
Local shares gave up early gains to end lower on the back of
volatility tied to the expiry of monthly derivatives at the end
of the session.
End-of-month dollar purchases by oil refiners also weighed
on the rupee.
The rupee remains the third worst performer among Asian
currencies in 2012 tracked by Reuters after the Japanese yen
and Indonesian rupiah.
The weakness also reflects worries about India's current
account and fiscal deficits, which helped send the rupee to a
record low in June, and comes in spite of capital inflows that
have topped $24 billion in 2012, with over $4 billion in
December alone.
In the offshore non-deliverable forward market, the
one-month contract was at 55.21 while the three-month was at
55.73.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-term dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange,
the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange closed at around 55.25
with a total traded volume of $3.2 billion.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)