By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Dec 31 The Indian rupee fell due to
oil-related dollar demand on Monday, ending 2012 with its second
consecutive yearly fall, weighed down by a wide current account
gap, the slow pace of financial reforms, and economic
uncertainty at home and abroad.
However, the rupee ended the year with an improved tone,
recovering some 4.2 percent from the record low of 57.32 touched
in June, when investor confidence in the economy and the
government were at their weakest.
Data released just as the market closed showed the country's
current account deficit widened to an all-time high of 5.4
percent of GDP in the July-September quarter as export growth
slowed more sharply than growth in imports, dragging the balance
of payments into the red once again.
While challenges remain, investors are hopeful of a mild
recovery in 2013, as the Reserve Bank of India is widely
expected to start cutting interest rates as early as January,
helping the economy recover after growth fell below 6 percent in
2012.
"2013 should be a good year for Indian markets, including
the rupee," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading
at HDFC Bank.
"We may see some rate cuts to spur growth and some
improvement in the global sentiment which would help," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
54.99/55.00 per dollar versus its previous close of
54.7550/7650.
For the year, the rupee fell 3.5 percent, although that was
only a fraction of its 19.1 percent decline in 2011.
Traders said the rupee was wedged in a tight range for most
of Monday as custodian banks and exporters continued to sell
dollars to offset the demand from oil refiners looking to meet
month-end demand, but dollar short-covering in late trade hurt.
The fate of the "U.S. fiscal cliff" talks will drive
sentiment in global markets this week, with the U.S. Congress
scheduled to meet later on Monday.
Looking ahead to the new year, the immediate trigger for the
markets in 2013 will be whether the central bank delivers a rate
cut at its Jan. 29 policy meet after shifting its focus towards
managing growth from inflation.
Investors will also be looking at whether the government
sticks to its reform drive after announcing a slew of fiscal and
economic measures in September, well into the year.
India is also facing the prospect of a sovereign ratings
downgrade from Fitch and Standard & Poor's, making its 2013/14
budget to be announced in February a key factor, given worries
of a surge in spending ahead of general elections in 2014.
"I expect the rupee to be at 52.50 by end-March and head
towards 54 by end 2013," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior
foreign exchange dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
"I expect the budget to be a pro-reforms budget which would
pave the way for a populist budget next year. I also expect
inflows to continue which will help the rupee," he added.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 55.36 while the 3-month was at 55.90.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 55.19 with a total traded volume of $3.22 billion.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)