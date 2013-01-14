* Rupee ends at 54.4950/5050 per dlr vs 54.7550/7650 on Fri
* Dec inflation at 3-year lows; rate cut seen
* Rupee may rise to 54.00-54.10 in near term - IndusInd Bank
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Jan 14 The Indian rupee strengthened on
Monday for its fourth session in the past five as
lower-than-expected inflation numbers further raised
expectations the central bank will cut interest rates later this
month to boost economic growth.
The rupee also rose after India delayed the implementation
of controversial rules on tax avoidance to 2016, a decision
expected to support capital inflows from foreign investors.
The potential for rate cuts is expected to support the
rupee, although investors are worried about the impact of twin
deficits, the current account and fiscal deficit, and are
looking for signs that economic growth is bottoming out.
"It would be a relief for Indian markets that the long
overdue rate cut is just round the corner. The rupee should
prepare for a relief rally into 54.00-54.10," said J. Moses
Harding, head of asset liability management at IndusInd Bank.
"It is not the start of a bullish trend. It is only a bit of
a relief to see the rupee shed weakness and get into
consolidation mode till fresh cues emerge on macroeconomic
dynamics. The concerns on twin-deficits are solid with no
quick-fix solutions despite support to growth from a rate
reversal cycle."
The partially convertible rupee closed at
54.4950/5050 per dollar versus its previous close of
54.7550/7650 on Friday. The unit moved in a wide range of 54.42
to 54.82 during the day.
Gains were sparked after the wholesale price index rose 7.18
percent in December, below a forecast of 7.4 percent in a
Reuters poll, and marking its slowest pace of growth in three
years.
Traders also saw good dollar selling by custodian banks
after the BSE share index rose more than 1 percent to
two-year highs on the back of the inflation data and the delay
in the General Anti-Avoidance Rules.
Foreign funds have bought shares worth more than $1.5
billion so far in 2013 after having pumped in $24.55 billion in
2012.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
most-traded one-month contract stands at 54.79, while
three-month is at 55.32.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all stand at around 54.61,
with the total traded volume at $4.57 billion.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)