* Rupee ends at 53.765/775 per dlr vs 53.71/72 on Friday
* Sustained oil-related dollar demand keeps USD bid -
dealers
* India raises gold import duty to 6 pct from 4 pct
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Jan 21 The Indian rupee fell on Monday,
retreating from a two-and-a-half-month high hit earlier in the
session and snapping two sessions of gains, due to sustained
dollar demand from oil refiners.
The dollar demand from oil refiners looking to meet payment
obligations offset purchases of the local currency by foreign
funds in a session with thin trading volumes because of a U.S.
public holiday.
However, the rupee recovered some losses in late trade after
a finance ministry official said that import duty on gold and
platinum has been raised to 6 percent from 4
percent.
Gold imports constitute a key demand for dollars in the
domestic currency market after oil.
A global risk-on environment, expectations of interest rate
cuts from Reserve Bank of India and the government's recent
fiscal consolidation steps have spurred gains in domestic shares
that have attracted foreign flows.
Inflows into Indian stocks are already at $2.45 billion so
far in 2013, coming on the back of sustained capital flows of
over $24 billion in the previous year.
However, the country's fiscal and current account deficits
will likely continue to be a drag on the currency.
"The fundamental position on the current account deficit
will not come down. Oil and gold importer-related demand will
keep the dollar bid with the rupee to weaken to 54.80 levels in
the run-up to the budget," said Param Sarma, chief executive at
NSP Forex.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
53.765/775 per dollar, weaker than its 53.71/72 close on Friday.
It rose to 53.63 in session, its highest level since Nov. 2.
Analysts, however, expect the rupee to be supported this
week, with shares buoyant because of improving corporate
earnings, while the government's measure to allow fuel retailers
to increase diesel prices gradually has also shored up
confidence in domestic markets.
Moody's, in a report dated Jan. 17, reiterated its "stable"
outlook on India's ratings, citing the country's potential
economic growth, robust domestic savings rate and a dynamic
private sector.
The affirmation assuages some concerns at a time when both
the other two global rating agencies--Standard & Poor's and
Fitch--have a negative watch on the country's rating due to
India's fiscal and current account deficits among other factors.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.05, while the three-month was at
54.59.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around
53.9725 with a total traded volume of $5.7 billion.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)