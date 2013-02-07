* Rupee ends at 53.22/23 vs Wednesday's close of 53.155/165
* NTPC's $2.1 billion share fully covered - exchange data
* Indian economy may grow at 5 percent this FY - advance
estimates
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 7 The Indian rupee fell on Thursday
after a government projection estimated economic growth in the
fiscal year will be worse than expected, raising concerns about
how it would fund its fiscal and current account deficits.
The government said the country's slowest growth in a decade
could be much worse than earlier projections. Preliminary data
released on Thursday showed the economy set to have grown 5.0
percent in the fiscal year ending next month, underscoring the
urgent need for reforms to boost growth.
The concerns about slowing growth come even as a continued
risk appetite has ensured large capital inflows into the
equities markets, most recently into state-run power utility
NTPC's share sale.
The $2.1 billion share auction in state-run power utility
NTPC Ltd was fully covered on Thursday, provisional
data from the Bombay Stock Exchange showed.
However, some dealers said the advance GDP numbers should
not be looked at in isolation.
"The disinvestment process, deregulation of diesel prices
and also some budgetary stance may help lower CAD (current
account deficit) as well as fiscal deficit. Therefore, we need
to consider the bigger perspective," said Ashis Barua, a senior
forex dealer at IndusInd Bank.
"In the near term, I feel one touch to 52.35-52.40 is due,"
he said.
The rupee will strengthen around 1 percent to 52.50 in 12
months, a Reuters poll showed.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 53.22/23
per dollar, versus its previous close of 53.155/165, a second
session of falls. It traded in a 53.07-53.32 band in the
session.
Onshore dollar forward premiums saw some receiving after the
sharp spike to fourteen-year highs on Friday.
The 1-year forward premium eased to 351.50 points
versus 355 points on Wednesday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 53.52, while the three-month was at
54.10.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
about 53.41 with a total traded volume of $5 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)