* Rupee ends at 54.47/48 per dlr vs 54.075/085 on Wednesday
* Local shares down 1.6 pct, the biggest daily fall since
July 23
* Most state-run bank dealers abstain from trading due to
strike
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 21 The Indian rupee fell its most in
one-and-a-half months on Thursday as global risk aversion pushed
local stocks sharply lower, with the currency awaiting cues from
the federal budget next week.
Global risk assets were pummelled as world share markets
fell and the dollar and safe-haven assets rose, a day after
minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting cast doubts
over how much longer the U.S. central bank would stick to its
stimulus plan.
The sell-off was reflected in Indian markets as local shares
fell their most in nearly seven months, raising concerns about
whether there will be continued inflows into equities that have
largely buoyed the rupee so far.
Volumes continued to be thin as there was little
participation from state-run banks in the second day of a
nationwide strike.
"The fall in the rupee on Thursday was a reflection of the
stock market. However, I expect some bunched-up dollar inflows
on Friday due to the ongoing strike," said Sudarshan Bhat, chief
foreign exchange dealer at Corporation Bank.
He expects the rupee to trade in a 54.25-54.75 range in the
run-up to the federal budget.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.47/48
per dollar versus its previous close of 54.075/085. It fell 0.7
percent, its biggest daily fall since Jan. 4.
Dealers are looking forward to the federal budget to see
whether Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present a budget
that will put fiscal discipline ahead of populist spending.
A budget favourable to rating agencies and foreign
investors is likely to trigger a rally in equities and the
rupee.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.82, while the three-month was at
55.48.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contract on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX
and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 54.55 with a
total traded volume of $6.4 billion.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)