* Rupee ends at 54.175/185 per dlr vs 54.47/48 on Thursday
* Some inflows related to TPG Capital's stake sale in
Shriram cited
* Rupee gains 0.1 pct in week, snapping two weeks of losses
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Feb 22 The rupee notched up its biggest
single-day gain in three weeks on Friday boosted by inflows
delayed by a strike that curtailed trading over the last couple
of sessions, but investors were jittery ahead of the crucial
2013/14 budget next week.
Investors are focusing on the federal budget, which will be
keenly watched to see how Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
balances the tightrope walk between fiscal discipline and
populist spending ahead of elections in 2014.
However, global risk sentiment will also be important, as
the dollar surged this week on doubts about just how long the
U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its quantitative easing in place.
"If the numbers are right in the budget, and seen as
realistic, then we will see rupee rally below 53.60," said Moses
Harding, head of asset liability management at IndusInd Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
54.175/185 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.47/48. It
rose 0.1 percent in the week, snapping two weeks of losses.
Dealers cited foreign fund-related dollar inflows from
banks, which were bunched up as trading was thin in the last two
days due to a two-day national strike, which kept most dealers
at state-run banks away.
Currency markets were also closed on Tuesday for a banking
holiday.
Some inflows were also related to TPG Capital's
$305 million stake sale in Indian commercial vehicle financier
Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd.
Investors are gearing up for a busy week ahead, especially
with the government also set to unveil its October-December
economic growth data.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.51, while the three-month was at
55.16.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contract on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX
and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 54.29 with a
total traded volume of $6.1 billion.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)