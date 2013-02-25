* Rupee ends at 53.8650/8750 per dlr vs 54.175/185 on Fri
* INR may gain towards 53.50 this week - QuantArt
* Rise in NDFs helps rupee in domestic market-traders
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Feb 25 The Indian rupee strengthened to
its highest level in over a week on Monday, boosted by dollar
sales by custodian banks, positive sentiment ahead of the
upcoming federal budget and heavy dollar selling in the
non-deliverable forwards market.
Investors are increasingly hopeful the government will, in
its budget on Thursday, announce measures to attract more
foreign fund flows into the country.
Net inflows into the country's equity market have been a key
determinant of the rupee's fortunes in recent years. Foreigners
have so far this year bought $8.4 billion worth of local shares
after purchasing $24.55 billion in 2012.
"I expect a positive week for the rupee and think it will
appreciate towards 53.50 this week," said Samir Lodha, managing
director at QuantArt Market Solutions.
"Pre-budget expectation build-up will help on the domestic
front," he added.
The partially convertible unit closed at
53.8650/8750 per dollar, after touching 53.86, its strongest
since Feb. 15. The unit had closed at 54.1750/1850 on Friday.
Traders said gains in the domestic sharemarket also helped
the rupee. Indian shares ended marginally higher after touching
their lowest in 2013 intraday as technology firms such as
Infosys gained on hopes the budget would provide incentives to
exporters.
However, continued dollar demand from oil refiners, the
largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, to
meet month-end import commitments limited further gains in the
rupee.
"NDFs have been seeing heavy dollar selling pushing the
USD/INR down locally as well. But good demand from oil limited a
further downside," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said.
The spot non-deliverable forward was mostly stronger
than the onshore spot rate through the session, dealers said.
The spot NDF closed at 54.97 while the most-traded one-month NDF
ended at 54.26.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 53.87
with a total traded volume of around $8 billion.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)