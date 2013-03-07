* Rupee at 54.56/57 per dlr vs 54.7150/7250 on Wednesday
* Sharp recovery in domestic shares in late trade boosts INR
* Traders say mainly foreign banks spotted selling dollars
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, March 7 The Indian rupee strengthened
for a second day on Thursday, hitting a near one-week high, as
dollar selling by foreign banks and a late recovery in the
domestic share market boosted sentiment.
Traders will, however, focus now on the global risk
sentiment with major central banks due to announce monetary
policy decisions later in the day.
European shares edged higher and the euro hovered near
three-month lows against the dollar on Thursday on expectations
the European Central Bank could point to future policy easing
after its rate-setting meeting later.
The Bank of Japan kept policy on hold earlier in the day.
"Foreign banks were mainly on the sell-side today. There
were good flows heard in the market. Even the euro has bounced
back from 1.30 levels, so that too is helping the rupee," said
Ashis Barua, a senior foreign exchange dealer at IndusInd Bank.
"I expect 54.30-40 levels to hold for now while 55.15 may
hold on the topside. If 55.15 is broken consistently, I expect
56 levels to be targeted in about 15-20 days," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.56/57
per dollar compared with its previous close of 54.7150/7250. The
rupee rose as high as 54.5050, its strongest since March 1.
Traders said dollar inflows were seen for Power Grid's bond
issue. Power Grid Corporation of India plans to raise
up to 20 billion rupees ($364.66 million) through a bond sale,
three sources said earlier in the day.
Indian shares rose to their highest level in nearly
2-1/2 weeks as technology shares such as Tata Consultancy
Services gained on expectations of improving sector
earnings this year, especially in the United States.
An inverse head and shoulders pattern in USD/INR could
trigger a sharp move up if the pair breaks and stays above the
neckline of 55.40 for about two weeks, India Forex Advisors said
in a note.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.95 while the three-month was at
55.57.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 54.80 with a total traded volume of $5.20 billion.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)