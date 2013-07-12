* Rupee ends at 59.56/57 per dlr vs 59.6750/6850 on Thurs
* Traders suspect cbank likely sold dlrs starting at 60.10
* Rupee gains 1.1 pct on week; snaps nine weeks of losses
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 12 The Indian rupee rebounded in
late trade on Friday boosted by dollar selling by state-run
banks, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, which
helped the local unit snap a nine-week losing streak.
Earlier in the day, heavy dollar demand from importers,
particularly oil refiners, had pushed the rupee below the
psychological 60-per-dollar mark, which prompted likely central
bank intervention.
The rupee gained 1.1 percent on the week on the back of
intermittent dollar selling by the central bank through the week
and dovish comments from the Federal Reserve chief on monetary
stimulus on Wednesday.
Traders said the central bank likely sold dollars via
state-run banks starting at around 60.10 levels.
Investors will take opening cues from the industrial output
and consumer price inflation data due after market hours on
Friday for near-term direction.
The wholesale price-based inflation data due on Monday will
also be a key data point ahead of the central bank's policy
review on July 30, though most investors are positioned for a
no-change in rates.
"It will be another few weeks until we get a clear picture
from the Fed FOMC on July 31, particularly the road-map. Once
that is done, we get some more outflows that will last until end
September," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional
interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala
Lumpur.
"We however seem to have seen the bottom for the rupee. It's
been beaten down severely and there is very little scope to
start selling the rupee again. We may revisit levels around 60
again but that should be it," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.56/57
per dollar compared to 59.6750/6850 on Thursday. The unit had
hit a record low of 61.21 on Monday.
India's trade deficit narrowed in June to $12.24
billion from a 7-month high, helped by a slowdown in gold
imports, which should ease pressure on the current account
balance and the rupee.
The data however was largely factored in and failed to have
much impact on markets, with investors looking forward to
sustainability of the data rather than a one-off fall.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 59.96 while the three-month was at
60.66.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 60.07 with a total traded volume of $2.56 billion.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)