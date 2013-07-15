* Rupee ends at 59.89/90 per dlr vs 59.56/57 on Fri
* Headline inflation rose for first time in 4 months in June
* RBI chief says will take inflation numbers into account
for policy
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 15 The Indian rupee fell on Monday
as recent economic data worsened concerns about an economy
reeling under a record current account deficit, clouding the
outlook for the currency that hit a record low this month.
Data after the close of markets on Friday showed industrial
output unexpectedly contracted in May from a year ago, while
retail inflation accelerated in June.
Although data on Monday showed June wholesale inflation came
in line with expectations at 4.86 percent, it still marked the
first acceleration in four months.
With the Reserve Bank of India widely expected to keep
interest rates on hold at its policy review later this month,
analysts say policymakers will need to take measures to shore up
confidence and boost growth.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao met the finance minister in
New Delhi on Monday, saying he would take into account the
inflation figures for monetary policy review.
"The data on IIP and exports has been really bad. Trade
deficit has come down but the same is not a happy situation as
it is indicating a slowdown," said Anil Kumar Bhansali,
vice-president at Mecklai Financial.
The partially convertible rupee closed down 0.6
percent at 59.89/90 per dollar compared with 59.56/57 on Friday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.31 while the three-month was at
61.01.
The rupee hit a record low of 61.21 on July 8, and has
rebounded somewhat after policymakers placed curbs on
speculative trading, though investors say stronger measures will
be needed to narrow the current account deficit.
India should look at the option of raising overseas capital
via selling bonds to non-resident Indians (NRIs) once the
currency stabilises, the chairman of the Prime Minister's
Economic Advisory Council, C. Rangarajan, told news channel
CNBC-TV18.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 60.03 with a total traded volume of $2.4 billion.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)