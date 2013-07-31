* Rupee ends at 60.40/41 per dlr vs 60.47/48 on Tues
* Fin Min says actively considering more steps to curb
current account deficit
* India increased interest subsidy for some export goods
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 31 The Indian rupee gained on
Wednesday after recovering from a near-record low hit earlier in
session, as policy makers pledged renewed efforts to defend the
currency, while traders also cited central bank intervention.
The rupee has slumped 1.7 percent for the month, its third
successive month of losses, even after the Reserve Bank of India
unveiled steps to defend the currency by draining cash, as the
efficacy of the moves were put into question by doubts about the
central bank's resolve.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao dispelled some of those doubts
on Wednesday, saying the central bank would stick to its defence
of the rupee until exchange rates stabilise, and easing
uncertainty just a day earlier after his remarks about a
potential rollback of cash-draining steps led the rupee to fall
1.8 percent.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram
suggested the government was considering options, including
bringing in more foreign inflows, in a bid to narrow a record
high current account deficit which has been a key factor in the
rupee's weakness.
Analysts also said the rupee appeared oversold, although
much will depend on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day meeting later in the day when markets expect more cues
about its monetary stimulus programme.
"The Finance Minister's statements on $80 billion inflows
likely this fiscal year has helped the rupee. I think the rupee
is oversold and a pullback to 59 levels is not ruled out," said
Satyajit Kanjilal, chief executive at ForexServe.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.40/41
per dollar compared with 60.47/48 on Tuesday.
It fell to 61.17 in session, within a whisker of its life
low of 61.21 seen on July 8.
The one-month offshore NDF rate was at 60.93
when local markets closed, a premium of about 53 points over
onshore spot, sharply higher than the 15-20 points average.
The rupee has been among the worst hit this year among
emerging market currencies due to concerns about a current
account deficit that hit a record high of 4.8 percent of gross
domestic product in the previous fiscal year.
Besides the comments from Subbarao and Chidambaram, traders
cited dollar sales from the central bank on two occasions to
prop up the rupee.
Foreign banks also sold dollars ahead of the conclusion of
the Fed's two-day meeting.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.98, while the three-month was at
61.89.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 61.05 with a total traded volume of $2.9 billion.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)