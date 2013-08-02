* Rupee ends at 61.10/11 per dlr vs 60.43/44 on Thu
* RBI likely continued to intervene to support rupee -
dealers
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data key to rupee
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Aug 2 The Indian rupee fell to a record
closing low on Friday, posting its worst week in 22 months,
raising concerns the central bank is losing the battle to prop
up the currency while the government has yet to take any
meaningful measures to bring in inflows.
The rupee weakened ahead of key U.S. employment data, which
will help shape expectations about when the Federal Reserve will
start tapering down its monetary stimulus.
The currency fell 3.4 percent this week, and is below the
levels at which it was trading on July 15 when the Reserve Bank
of India unveiled its cash tightening steps to defend the
currency.
Investors have started questioning the central bank's
resolve after Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said this week it would
roll back measures to defend the rupee if the currency
stabilises, while the government has yet to take steps such as a
sale of overseas bonds to ensure real money flows.
The RBI has, instead, been relying on interventions to
support the rupee. Traders said the central bank likely
intervened again on Friday as the rupee came within a whisker of
its record low of 61.21 seen on July 8.
"The RBI is sprinkling water. It should intervene in a
massive way for a day or two to support the currency and bring
it back to a comfortable level to hit speculators hard," said
K.N. Dey, a senior forex consultant.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.10/11
per dollar compared with 60.43/44 on Thursday.
Investors will focus on dollar movements after the U.S. jobs
report. The monsoon session of parliament is due to start on
Monday, with important legislation such as a food security bill
pending.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.66, while the three-month was at
62.56.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 61.45 with a total traded volume of $2.6 billion.
