* Rupee ends at 62.60/61 per dlr vs Friday's close of
62.23/24
* Fed tapering fears back in the market post Bullard's
comments
* INR seen holding in broad 62-64/dlr range during the
week-trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 23 The Indian rupee extended its
fall for a second straight session on Monday, hurt by sharp
losses in the domestic share market following a surprise rate
hike by the central bank on Friday, while fears of a tapering by
Fed in October also weighed.
The rupee's rally following the Fed's decision to refrain
from tapering its massive asset purchase programme on Wednesday
was short-lived as the Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram
Rajan put inflation management back at the forefront and chose
to raise key policy rates on Friday.
The local currency, which had dropped over 20 percent to hit
a record low of 68.85 on Aug. 28, has recovered more than 8
percent since Rajan joined office on Sept. 4 and announced a
slew of measures.
"The rupee is likely to again trade with a weakening bias
for the rest of the week as Fed tapering fears are again
haunting the market. They had to come at some point, but its
come a bit early after yesterday's Bullard's comments," said
Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
"I think the rupee will hold in a 62-64 range this week and
in a broad 62-65 range in the near term," he added.
The U.S. Federal Reserve could still scale back its massive
bond buying programme at an October meeting should data point to
a stronger economy, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said
on Friday.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.60/61
per dollar compared with 62.23/24 on Friday. The unit moved in a
range of 62.34 to 62.73 during the session.
India's NSE index fell over 2 percent, marking its second
consecutive session of decline, on continued selling in
rate-sensitive shares especially banks such as State Bank of
India after a surprise rate hike by the central bank.
Traders will continue to monitor any further steps by the
central bank or the government for near-term direction.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 63.39 while the three-month was at
64.52.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 62.66 with a total traded volume of $2.22 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)