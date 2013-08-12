* Rupee ends at 61.2750/2850 per dollar versus 60.88/89 on
Thursday
* RBI measures seen as inadequate to halt rupee slide
* Fin min fails to provide any concrete measures to prop
rupee
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 12 The Indian rupee weakened on
Monday despite the central bank's third round of cash tightening
measures announced last week after Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram's measures to contain the current account deficit
were seen lacking specifics.
Chidambaram on Monday sought to soothe nerves about its
external finances by promising to contain the current account
deficit at 3.8 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal
year with a slew of measures including easing rules for raising
loans abroad.
Although the current account deficit target would be below
the record 4.8 percent in the fiscal year ended March, investors
said the lack of details disappointed markets.
"There was nothing new in what he said today, the market was
expecting a lot more. The market wanted to know the concrete
details," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange
dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
61.2750/2850 per dollar compared with 60.88/89 on Thursday. The
unit rose to a high of 60.45 in opening deals, its highest since
Aug. 1. Financial markets were closed on Friday for a local
holiday.
Traders expect the rupee to move in a 60.50 to 61.50 range
this week. They would monitor the consumer price inflation data
and factory output data due after market hours for the near-term
clues.
The rupee's defence has so far been driven largely by the
central bank, which on Thursday said it would sell 220 billion
rupees ($3.6 billion) of cash management bills each week, its
third set of measures to defend the currency by draining cash
since initial steps unveiled on July 15.
The steps initially helped the rupee gain to a more than one
week high at the open, but sustained dollar demand from
importers, particularly oil firms weighed.
The RBI said after the close of markets it had sold a net
$2.25 billion in spot foreign exchange market in June,
highlighting how the central bank has also intervened to shore
up the rupee.
Onshore forwards jumped on the back of the cash tightening
measures. The one-month forward premium rose to 55
points from 49.25 points while the one-year premium
went up to 505 points from 483 points.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.76 while the three-month was at
62.67.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 61.30 with a total traded volume of $2.66 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)