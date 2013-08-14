* Rupee ends at 61.43/44 per dlr vs Tues close of 61.19/20
* Traders await further steps from govt, cbank
* Sharp jump in July wholesale inflation also hurts rupee
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 14 The Indian rupee weakened on
Wednesday as sustained dollar demand from importers, especially
oil firms, weighed, while the sudden jump in headline inflation
in July to a five-month high also hurt sentiment.
Traders also cited disappointment about the piecemeal
approach to providing details after Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram on Monday unveiled a slew of broad measures to curb
imports and attract capital inflows.
The government on Tuesday announced hikes in import duties
for gold and silver, but it has yet to unveil other details such
as its plan to tax imports of non-essential items.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to spell
out how banks will be allowed to attract deposits from Indians
abroad as also some liberalisation of overseas borrowing rules.
Unless policy makers can provide more details, sentiment
will remain cautious, traders said.
"The structural issues like the high current account deficit
remains unresolved. Until inflows actually start coming in,
which could be over a period of six months, we will continue to
see weakness," said N. S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank.
"The near-term weakness will continue and we may see 60.50
to 61.50 range holding for a bit. The market is shallow, there
is a genuine demand, so clearly there is downward pressure on
the rupee," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.43/44
per dollar compared with 61.19/20 on Tuesday. Financial markets
will remain closed on Thursday for a national holiday.
India's headline annual inflation rate rose to a five-month
high of 5.79 percent in July as oil import costs and food prices
were pushed up by a weaker rupee, raising the stakes for policy
makers to address the declining currency.
Still for Wednesday, the euro's gains versus the dollar and
gains in domestic shares helped offset dollar demand from
importers, limiting the falls in the rupee.
The euro rose against the dollar on Wednesday after
better-than-expected French and German growth data indicated the
euro zone had probably climbed out of a long recession.
Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session, led by
Tata Group companies after Tata Motors surged on unit Jaguar
Land Rover's July sales, while Tata Steel gained as its
quarterly profit nearly doubled.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.99, while the three-month was at
62.93.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 61.50 with a total traded volume of $2.43 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)