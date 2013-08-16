* Rupee ends at 61.65/66 per dlr vs 61.43/44 on Wed
* Traders see more falls in absence of flow-generating steps
* Measures taken by RBI, govt so far seen as inadequate
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 16 The Indian rupee dropped to a
record low of 62.03 per dollar on Friday, sparking late
intervention from the central bank as its measures to tighten
capital outflows raised concerns they could spook foreign
investors.
The Reserve Bank of India late on Wednesday unveiled rules
to restrict how much its citizens and companies can invest
abroad and announced additional curbs on gold
imports.
The steps raised concerns of outright capital controls that
would further undermine the confidence of foreign investors and
also that they did not address the need to attract overseas
investments to narrow the record high current account deficit.
Concerns that foreign investors would sell were also
reinforced after upbeat U.S. jobless claims data on Thursday
suggested an early end to the Federal Reserve's asset purchases.
"I am not surprised to see the rupee continuing to fall,"
said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional fixed income and currency
strategist for CIMB in Kuala Lumpur.
"The natural action should be to provide additional local
flows and liquidity. That never came by, so India is paying for
it now," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.65/66
per dollar compared with 61.43/44 on Wednesday. Financial
markets were closed on Thursday for a national holiday. On the
week, the rupee fell 1 percent.
Shares fell 4 percent, marking their biggest single-day drop
in almost two years, as blue chips including HDFC Bank were hit
across the board on fears U.S. stimulus tapering would hit
foreign selling.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 38
basis points to 8.88 percent on the day, its biggest single-day
rise since July 16.
The broad selloff in the equity and debt market added to the
rupee's woes with foreign funds pulling out their investments.
Foreign funds have sold debt and equity worth more than $11.7
billion, with over $10 billion coming from debt, since late May
when fears of the U.S. tapering first started.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.29 while the three-month was at
63.26.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 62 with a total traded volume of $3.1 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)