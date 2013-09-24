* Rupee ends 62.7525/7625 per dlr versus close of 62.60/61
on Monday
* Weakness in other Asian currencies also hurts rupee
sentiment
* Some traders expect rupee to touch 61 before end of
September
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 24 The Indian rupee weakened for a
third straight session on Tuesday as the surprise rate hike by
the central bank last week tempered down the effect of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision to not taper its monetary stimulus
just yet.
The rupee has continued to weaken since the Reserve Bank of
India's decision to hike rates on Friday, but intermittent
selling by exporters and corporates has ensured the unit does
not fall very sharply.
Traders will continue to monitor development's on the
domestic and global front for further direction.
The Indonesian rupiah fell to its lowest level in
four-and-a-half years, leading slides among emerging Asian
currencies amid uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve will begin scaling back its stimulus later this year.
"I think the current stability is only a temporary respite
as sooner or later the taper tantrum will start again and India
remains vulnerable with slow growth, high inflation and twin
deficits," said Samir Lodha, managing director at QuantArt
Market Solutions.
"It is a good opportunity for companies with dollar
borrowings to hedge appropriately," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
62.7525/7625 per dollar compared with 62.60/61 on Tuesday.
Some traders however said they expect the rupee to gain
further from current levels.
"I am expecting the rupee to touch 61 levels by the end of
September with RBI being the major factor. I expect some
announcements from them along with heavy intervention which will
push it there," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said.
Domestic shares ended a choppy session with mild gains
reversing a two-day losing streak, on value buying in beaten
down rate-sensitive shares, while the NSE index found support
around its 200-day moving average.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 63.65, while the three-month was at
64.68.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 63.14 with a total traded volume of $2.68 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)