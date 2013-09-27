* Rupee ends at 62.51/52 per dlr vs Thursday close of
62.07/08
* June-quarter current account deficit likely wider, data
due on Monday
* Sentiment on INR turns neutral - Reuters poll
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 27 The Indian rupee fell on Friday,
snapping two sessions of gains, as foreign banks bought dollars
for their custodial clients, with the June-quarter current
account deficit numbers due on Monday expected to provide
direction to the currency.
India's current account deficit, which hit a record high in
the last fiscal year, is expected to be around $23 billion-$25
billion or 4.8-5.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in
April-June, from $18.1 billion, or 3.6 percent, in the March
quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
The country's budget deficit and current account gap have
been cited as the main reasons behind the rupee getting battered
since late May when the U.S. Federal Reserve first signalled its
intention to taper monetary stimulus.
However, a series of steps taken by the central bank to curb
the deficit and the Fed's decision to continue its stimulus for
now has reduced worries about the funding of the current account
gap, which the government hopes to contain within $70 billion in
the current fiscal year.
"The CAD numbers should be worse than last time's figure of
$18 billion as in the fiscal first quarter oil and gold imports
have been higher and exports have been lower," said Anil Kumar
Bhansali, vice president at Mecklai Financial.
"The rupee looks to me to be in a range of 61 to 64 to the
dollar," he said.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.51/52
per dollar compared with 62.07/08 on Thursday. It moved in a
range of 61.765 to 62.56 during the session.
Emerging Asian currencies remained weak as U.S. House of
Representatives Republicans on Thursday refused to give in to
President Barack Obama's demand for straightforward bills to run
the government beyond Sept. 30 and to increase borrowing
authority to avoid a default.
The rupee has gained some semblance of stability after
falling as much as 20 percent to 68.85 to the dollar in late
August. The currency ended the week with modest losses of 0.5
percent, after three weeks of gains.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed the sentiment turned almost
neutral for the rupee as capital inflows supported the currency,
although the central bank's unexpected rate hike on Friday
limited its upside.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 63.25 while the three-month was at
64.35.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 63.14 with a total traded volume of $2.4 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)