* Rupee ends at 62.60/61 per dlr vs Friday close of 62.51/52
* INR up 5 pct in September after four months of losses
* India June-quarter current account deficit at $21.8
billion
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 30 The Indian rupee fell on Monday
on caution ahead of the current account deficit data, but still
posted its biggest monthly gain in a year helped by the central
bank's measures to attract more capital and the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to continue with its bond purchases.
After trading hours, the government said the June-quarter
current account deficit widened to $21.8 billion from $18.1
billion in the previous quarter.
Economists, however, expect the current account deficit to
shrink in the coming quarters, helped by a dramatic slowdown in
gold imports and a rebound in merchandise exports.
"The markets are waiting for the current account deficit
numbers. Anything between 4-4.5 percent of GDP would be positive
for the rupee. However, the near-term outlook looks bearish on
the impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling," said Navin Raghuvanshi,
associate vice president at Development Credit Bank, ahead of
the release of the data.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.60/61
per dollar compared with 62.51/52 on Friday. It moved in a range
of 62.5025 to 63.03 during the session.
For the month, the rupee gained 5 percent, snapping a
four-month losing streak and marking its biggest monthly gain
since September 2012.
The rupee benefited this month after the RBI provided two
concessional swap facilities to banks to attract funds from
overseas Indians as well as raise capital themselves, although
it gave up some ground after the central bank surprised with a
repo rate hike on Sept. 20.
The Fed's surprise decision to continue its monetary
stimulus also helped emerging assets such as the rupee gain.
However, the rupee fell 4.5 percent in July-September, a
period during which it hit a series of new lows roiled by
concerns about the domestic economy at a time when the United
States had been widely expected to start buying fewer bonds.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 63.25 while the three-month was at
64.38.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 63.23 with a total traded volume of $1.96 billion.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)