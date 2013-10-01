* Rupee ends at 62.46/47 per dlr vs Monday close of 62.60/61
* India June-quarter current account deficit at $21.8
billion
* Fiscal deficit overshoot worries resurface
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Oct 1 The Indian rupee gained on
Tuesday, a day after data showed a lower-than-expected current
account deficit, while the dollar fell broadly following the
first U.S. government shutdown in 17 years.
Data late on Monday showed the current account deficit
widened to $21.8 billion in the June quarter from $18.1 billion
in the previous quarter, but still came in below economist
estimates and is expected to ease further in the coming quarters
on the back of falling gold imports and rising merchandise
exports.
The improvement in the current account deficit is expected
to provide a major reprieve to the government and the central
bank which have been battling to prop up the rupee. The local
currency plummeted as much as 20 percent to 68.85 to the dollar
in late August.
However, worries are resurfacing on the fiscal front with
the deficit having reached nearly 75 percent of the full
fiscal-year target in April-August.
"The current account deficit numbers were lower than market
expectations and have provided some support to the rupee. With
state elections coming up and then national polls, I think the
focus will shift towards how the reforms process plays out,"
said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex.
"The rupee may trade in a band for now before another bout
of dollar buying emerges."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.46/47
per dollar compared with 62.60/61 on Monday after two sessions
of losses. Indian markets are closed on Wednesday for a national
holiday.
Apart from domestic factors, sentiment was buoyed by the
dollar's fall to a near eight-month low against a basket of
currencies as the U.S. government shutdown spooked markets.
Still, a continued uncertainty over the shutdown could weigh
on risk assets such as the rupee given that U.S. lawmakers face
a more critical deadline for global markets in mid-October when
the Congress would need to lift the debt ceiling.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 63.06 while the three-month was at
64.17.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 63.02 with a total traded volume of $1.95 billion.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)