* Rupee ends at 61.39/40 per dlr vs Wed close of 61.93/94
* Development Corp Bank sees immediate support for rupee at
60.50/$1
By Swati Bhat and Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Oct 10 The Indian rupee rose on Thursday
after Reuters reported the government was in talks to include
Indian debt in global bond indexes, a move that could boost
dollar inflows into the country.
India is talking with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to
benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of
attracting billions of dollars in investment and may ease some
restrictions on foreign inflows in order to do so, sources told
Reuters on Thursday.
Inclusion in popular government bond indexes could attract
$20 billion-$40 billion in additional flows into India over a
year, Standard Chartered Bank wrote in a report last month.
"It (the rupee) has not broken the 61.40 resistance, and
gained from the news about addition of Indian bonds in global
indices," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate VP at Development
Credit Bank.
"We are seeing the rupee finding immediate support at 60.50
in the short-term and the upside could be restricted to 62.50."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.39/40
per dollar compared with 61.93/94 on Wednesday. The unit moved
in wide range of 61.32 to 62.285 during the session.
Domestic shares closed up 0.12 percent on gains in
blue chips such as Tata Motors Ltd and Infosys Ltd
.
Traders are awaiting the factory output data due after
market hours on Friday for more near-term direction.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.47, while the three-month was at
63.47.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
and the MCX-SX closed at around 61.51 with a total traded volume
of $2.26 billion.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)