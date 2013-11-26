* Rupee ends unchanged at 62.50/51 per dollar
* Intermittent oil demand limits sharp upside in rupee
* Traders expect the pair to hold in 62.35-62.50 range
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 26 The Indian rupee closed unchanged
on Tuesday, after having traded slightly stronger for most of
the session helped by a globally weaker dollar, as month-end
demand for the U.S. currency from oil firms weighed.
Trading was largely range-bound as hopes on Monday that
Iran's nuclear deal with world powers would lower oil prices
were tempered by doubts about how quickly the accord would
translate into higher supplies.
Lower oil prices benefit India by helping contain
inflationary pressures and narrowing the current account
deficit.
Instead, shares fell on Tuesday, with continued concerns
about whether a recent surge in buying from foreign
institutional investors would slow.
"There were some small dollar inflows which helped the rupee
but 62.25-62.30 levels remain crucial," said A. Ajith Kumar, a
senior foreign exchange dealer with Federal Bank.
"If these levels hold we would continue to see a 62.35-62.50
range as at every dip oil firms may come in to buy. Euro and
crude will be watched for direction," he added.
The partially convertible rupee ended steady at
62.50/51 per dollar compared to its close on Monday. The pair
moved in a range of 62.28 to 62.5350 during the session but was
largely wedged between 62.35 and 62.45 levels for most part of
the day.
The index of the dollar > against six major currencies
was down 0.2 percent, hurt by lower U.S. yields and giving a
fillip to the euro that has so far proven resilient to talk of
looser monetary policy by the European Central Bank.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.96 while the three-month was at
63.99.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar weakens, pushes euro towards recent peaks
* Oil rises above $111, Iran sanctions relief unclear
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Sunil Nair)