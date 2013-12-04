* Rupee ends at 62.05/06 per dlr vs 62.36/37 on Tuesday
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 4 The Indian rupee rose on
Wednesday, helped by foreign inflows tied to a share sale from a
state-run power transmission utility, even as other emerging
market currencies were hit by fears of an early tapering of the
U.S. monetary stimulus.
The gains in the rupee masked a rising sense of caution
across markets ahead of the results of elections in several
states. India's capital, Delhi, was the latest to hold local
elections on Wednesday.
Results will be declared on Sunday with investors watching
for clues on how the world's biggest democracy is likely to vote
in the general elections due by May.
Any signs that the elections could throw up a divided
verdict could disrupt a share rally of nearly 20 percent since
late August.
Investors were also trading carefully ahead of U.S. economic
growth data on Thursday and monthly employment data on Friday,
which will help set expectations for the timing of any tapering
by the Federal Reserve.
"The rupee is primarily being helped by the Power Grid share
inflows, which may be to the tune of $400-$500 million," said
Uday Bhatt, a senior manager at UCO Bank.
The gains were largely supported by foreign purchases of the
currency from Power Grid Corp of India's $1.1 billion
share sale, which was fully covered on the second day of the
sale, as per exchange data.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.05/06
per dollar compared with 62.36/37 on Tuesday. It rose 0.5
percent, its biggest single-day percentage gain in a week.
The rupee continued to face a key resistance at breaching
61.9 to the dollar, the top of its late-October trading range.
However, most Asian shares and emerging market currencies
fell on fears that the Fed may start scaling back stimulus on
the back of recent strong U.S. data.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.52, while the three-month was at
63.48.
