* Rupee ends at 60.165/175 per dollar vs 59.90/91 on Wed
* Strong import dollar demand, particularly oil hurts rupee
* INR seen in 59.60 to 60.80 range this week, says trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, April 3 The Indian rupee dropped to its
lowest level in a week on Thursday, in a reversal from the
eight-month high hit just a day earlier, after shares retreated
from a record-setting rally and as losses accelerated, with
importers rushing in to buy dollars.
Traders said the rupee was also hit after Reserve Bank of
India Governor Raghuram Rajan was quoted by Mint newspaper as
saying the rupee was "too strong" at 55 to the dollar.
Rajan's comments come after he had warned on Wednesday that
a gain in the rupee to 45 or 50 per dollar could hit exports,
during an interview to CNBC-TV18.
The RBI has been spotted buying dollars in the recent
session to shore up its reserves and prevent excessive
appreciation in the rupee.
Analysts said the comments may have spurred importers to
step in to buy dollars, reinforcing expectations the RBI will
continue to intervene should the rupee continue to gain.
"There was very good demand from oilers and other importers.
The RBI governor's comments irked importers who bought today,
but largely the rupee will remain rangebound," said Vikas Babu
Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer with Andhra Bank,
who sees the unit in a 59.60 to 60.80 range this week.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
60.165/175 per dollar, compared with its previous close of
59.90/91 close, after falling to as much as 60.2850 intraday,
its weakest against the dollar since March 28.
The reversal comes after the rupee had risen to as much as
59.5950 on Wednesday, its strongest since July 30.
Indian shares fell on Thursday after touching their ninth
consecutive record high as state-run banks such as State Bank of
India slumped on concerns about losses on their debt portfolios
as domestic bonds extended a slide this week.
Traders will continue to monitor share moves for cues on
foreign fund flows which have been a crucial factor helping the
rupee gain. Net inflows into debt and equities of over $10
billion so far in 2014 have helped the rupee gain 2.7 percent.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.61, while the three-month was at
61.30.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro treads water ahead of ECB, dollar momentum builds
* Asia FX slips, small China stimulus trims slide
* Asia stx hit 4-mth high on solid US data
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For data on currency futures
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch European diary
Indian diary US Diary
(Editing by Anand Basu)