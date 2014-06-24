* Rupee ends at 60.1325/1425 per dlr vs 60.20/21 on Mon
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 24 The Indian rupee gained on
Tuesday, snapping a two-session falling streak as gains in the
domestic share market prompted good dollar selling by custodian
banks, but month-end demand from importers limited a further
rise.
Traders expect the rupee to remain in a broad 59.50 to 60.50
per dollar range until the federal budget on July 10.
Month-end demand for dollars from importers, particularly
oil firms, is expected to keep a downward bias on the rupee over
the week but foreign fund flows will be crucial for direction.
Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Tuesday as improved
manufacturing performance in major economies raised hopes for a
stronger global recovery.
"There was good selling from custodian banks today and
equally good buying seen from state-run banks. Oilers were among
the main buyers," said Hari Chandramgethen, head of foreign
exchange trading at South Indian Bank.
"The pair is expected to hold in a 60.00 to 60.65 range
during the week," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
60.1325/1425 per dollar compared to 60.20/21 on Monday. The
rupee moved in a range of 60.0775 to 60.1725 during the session.
Traders will continue to monitor the evolving global
geopolitical situation and the domestic share market for clues
in the near-term.
Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping a
four-day losing streak as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries
gained on continued hopes of reforms while a fall in crude oil
prices also helped.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.44 while the three-month was at
60.99.
