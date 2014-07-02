* Rupee ends at 59.6875/6975 per dlr vs 60.07/08 on Tuesday
* Heavy dollar selling by custodian banks, corporates aids
* RBI steps in to buy dollars to prevent sharp rupee gains
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 2 The Indian rupee posted on
Wednesday its biggest single-day gain since mid-May and rose to
its highest level in more than two weeks on the back of heavy
dollar sales by custodian banks along with some corporate dollar
inflows.
Aiding sentiment was a record run by Indian shares after
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's warning against "mindless
populism" raised hopes the government would unveil a fiscally
prudent budget next week.
Traders said the central bank was spotted buying dollars
sporadically after the unit crossed 59.70 levels, but strong
inflows helped the rupee continue to gain nonetheless. The
Reserve Bank of India has tended to intervene when the rupee
strengthens above 60 to the dollar.
"Now that the psychological level of 60 has been breached
and with a close of below 59.70, there could be potential
further gains for the rupee. But RBI can step in to buy at any
point," said Paresh Nayar, head of foreign exchange and fixed
income trading at First Rand Bank.
"The budget is going to be the most keenly watched budget
after many years. The forex market will be impacted based on the
outlook for inflows in various sectors based on specific
measures taken."
The partially convertible rupee closed at
59.6875/6975 per dollar compared with 60.07/08 on Tuesday. The
unit rose to 59.62, its strongest since June 13, while the day's
low was 60.07.
The movement in global crude, given the impact on inflation
and the current account deficit, will be monitored. India
imports nearly two-thirds of its oil needs.
Oil fell towards $111 a barrel on Wednesday, its lowest in
almost three weeks, on a possible substantial recovery in Libyan
exports after rebels said they would reopen two oil terminals.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 59.90, while the three-month was at
60.48.
