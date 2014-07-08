* INR ends at 59.78/79 per dlr vs 60.0125/0225 on Monday
* Bunched-up dlr inflows due to Friday's U.S. holiday helps
* INR seen in 59.50 to 60.50 range until budget on Thursday
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 8 The Indian rupee rose on Tuesday,
snapping a three-session falling streak, as bunched-up dollar
inflows due to the U.S. holiday on Friday helped offset negative
sentiment due to the sharp fall in domestic shares.
Dealers said lack of active dollar demand in the market from
importers also helped limit the impact from weak shares and the
caution ahead of the federal budget to be unveiled on Thursday.
India's rail minister on Tuesday announced a plan to nudge
up spending on India's wobbly railways by attracting private
funding, which analysts said could be positive for the rupee if
it attracts overseas funds, although they also noted the plan
lacked details.
"The pair was looking heavy today due to there being no
major buying interest in the market. The U.S. holiday on Friday
also ensured there was good dollar supply today," said Pramod
Patil, assistant vice president, foreign exchange and fixed
income at United Overseas Bank.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.78/79
per dollar compared with 60.0125/0225 on Monday. The unit moved
in a range of 59.68 to 60.00 during the session.
The bunched-up inflows from the close of U.S. markets on
Friday offset the negative impact on the rupee after Indian
shares slumped more than 2 percent marking their biggest
single-day fall in over 10 months.
Although foreign institutional investors bought shares worth
$130.7 million, they sold 14.87 billion rupees ($248.45 million)
in equity derivatives on Monday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.05, while the three-month was at
60.62.
