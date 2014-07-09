* Rupee ends at 59.75/76 per dlr vs 59.78/79 on Tuesday
* Govt moves on FDI in various sectors key for mkts
* INR seen in 59.25/dlr to 60.40/dlr range on Thursday
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, July 9 The Indian rupee ended largely
steady on Wednesday as strong dollar sales on hopes of a
fiscally prudent budget were offset as shares retreated from
record highs to fall for a second consecutive session.
Hopes about the budget were reinforced after the government
issued an economic survey report calling the fiscal situation
worse than it appears and hinted at tough measures to shore up
public finances and reduce inflation.
Traders said a fiscally prudent government and medium- to
long-term measures to bring in foreign direct investment into
the country were likely to be big positives for markets.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the new
government's first full budget at 0530 GMT on Thursday.
"All economic numbers will be watched keenly by the markets.
Foreign exchange players will be more keen on the announcements
which have the potential to attract foreign fund inflows," said
Hari Chandramgethen, head of foreign exchange trading at South
Indian Bank.
"The pair can test 59.25 levels in case of positive
announcements, while on the topside 60.40 should hold."
The partially convertible rupee ended at 59.75/76
per dollar compared with 59.78/79 on Tuesday, after trading in a
range of 59.67-59.9350.
Dollar sales from foreign banks, which traders attributed in
part to expectations of a positive budget, offset a second
consecutive losing session in shares amid concerns markets may
have risen too strongly after hitting record highs on Tuesday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 59.99, while the three-month was at
60.58.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)